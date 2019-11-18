The Lookout Mountain Planning Commission approved a new zoning district for the renovation of the town center, as well as new businesses.
The commission has agreed to create the “Town Center District.” Essentially, this new district would accommodate renovation of the town center, new businesses and, ideally, promote tourism. These plans would also include a new city hall, fire station and police station.
The City Council gave final and unanimous approval for the new zoning district on Nov. 14.
This is only the latest move in the revitalization of the Lula Lake Road area.
“Over the last few years, we have done a myriad of activities that will serve to revitalize the area,” Vice Mayor Arch Willingham said. “A few things that have been done are new sidewalks, new park at the top of Red Riding Hood and Lula Lake Road, new town center and fire hall, new science aquaponics laboratory project on Fairyland school’s pond, new road signage and road stripping. The city is also planning a new trail system for the area.
“If you think about it,” he said, “Lula Lake road is the epicenter of the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga. Not only is it the center of our business district and home to our incredible elementary school, as such, it is important that the area is presentable for the residents, our visitors and potential future residents.”
The city is currently seeking proposals for the two empty lots at the front of the area that is being rezoned. An RFP (request for proposals) is the preferred way for many companies to do business. This would ensure bringing new businesses into the empty lots.
While the city is not sure what the RFP respondents will propose, Willingham said they hope for more exciting things for the community.