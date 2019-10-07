After serving on the board for more than 12 years, Ringgold Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford recently explained why he decided not to seek City Council re-election.
When qualifying for the upcoming city elections ended in Aug., one notable name was missing from the list of candidates – Crawford, who has served since winning a special election in 2007.
Before qualifying came and went, Crawford says he planned on running again, but that medical issues changed his plans.
"Every day I have people asking my 'why aren't you running' -- it’s all because of medical reasons,” Crawford said. “I had ordered all my (campaign) paraphernalia, but this is what the good Lord has told me he wants.”
Crawford said that heart bypass surgery stopped him in his tracks and caused him to decide against running again.
As for the election, the seats of Crawford, Larry Black, and Sara Clark are open to at large election meaning that the top three vote-getters of the six candidates will earn the spots. Black is likewise not seeking re-election, which creates a field of the incumbent Clark, who is retired; Jake Haynes, who works for Catoosa County Public Schools; Charlie Lamar, an engineer; Donald R. Pangle, a truck driver; Ray Reavely, a semi-retired bondsman, and Rhonda Swaney, a speech-language pathologist.
With three months left in his term, Crawford says he’s looking forward to going out on a good note.
“I would like to say that it’s been a pleasure, and I say this with all sincerity,” Crawford said. “I love the city of Ringgold and the people of Ringgold. I’ve enjoyed it (serving) and I have the rest of the year.”
As for his future, Crawford says he looks forward to seeing the city continue to flourish.
“I will still be around, and I look forward to living in this town until the day they transport me out of here in a hearse – I just love this place,” Crawford said. “We’ve made a lot of good progress over the years. I have personally never done anything – no one does it individually; it is a group effort. We have made a lot of important changes for the benefit of the citizens of Ringgold, so let’s keep it going and don’t stop.”