Sam Long of Boulder, Colo. and Angela Naeth, a native of British Columbia in Canada, won the Pro Divisions for the 2019 Chattanooga Ironman Triathlon on Sunday.
The 23 year-old Long pulled away in the bike portion of the race to cross the finish line in 8:22:21. It was his first win on a full 144-mile Ironman course and gave him a sweep of the two Ironman events in Chattanooga this year. Long also won the 70.3 event back in May.
Long completed the 2.4-mile Tennessee River swim in 47:42 before biking the 116-mile track in 4:23:51.
Matthew Russell of Sarasota, Fla. was second as he clocked in at 8:31:49. Another Floridian, Nicholas Chase of St. Petersburg, was third at 8:49:30. Middleton, Wisconsin’s Patrick Brady was fourth at 8:54:52, while Adam Feigh of Lexington, S.C. was fifth at 8:58:56.
The 37-year old Naeth, who also won the Chattanooga race in 2014, completed the course in 9:18:45 on Sunday. She finished ninth overall out of all competitors, both male and female.
She finished the swim in 51:24 and completed the bike course in 5:00:51.
American Lisa Roberts of Tucson, Ariz. was second at 9:22:31, good enough for 11th overall. Lenny Ramsey of Waukesha, Wisc. was third in the women’s Pro Division and 12th overall in a time of 9:27:16. Kelly Fillnow of Charlotte, N.C. finished fourth at 9:50:22 and 21st overall, while Kaitlin Allen of Bend, Ore. clocked in at 10:09:55 to place fifth in the division and 27th overall.
The Ironman athletes battled heat and humidity as temperatures soared into the 90s in the Scenic City on Sunday.
The swim portion of the race begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Chattanooga Riverwalk and finished up downtown at Ross’s Landing. Following a quick transition, athletes completed two 47-mile loops through Chattanooga and Walker County with over 4,800 feet of elevation. They finished with the run through two loops of downtown Chattanooga, including the Riverwalk, Veterans’ Bridge, the North Shore, the Walnut Street Bridge and Riverfront Parkway before finishing up back at Ross’s Landing.