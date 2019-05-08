A dispassionate look at the locks of love bedecking the Robert Redden Footbridge points up the long-term damage to public property.
But the Rome Public Works Committee is considering a solution that won't put a damper on romance.
"I've personally seen two proposals on the bridge ... it's pretty touching," said City Commissioner Jamie Doss, who sits on the committee with Commissioners Sundai Stevenson and Wendy Davis.
The bridge over the Oostanaula River at Bridgepoint Plaza has long been a magnet for the locks. It's an echo of the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, copied in places around the world, where lovers clasped locks signifying unbreakable devotion to the mesh.
Doss, however, joined the other two in agreeing with concerns that the locks