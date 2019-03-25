Georgia Northwestern Technical College students recently competed at the 2019 SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference, March 21-23, in Atlanta with two Floyd County students walking away with a gold and silver medal.
Norberto Castaneda, a student at the Floyd GNTC campus, received a gold medal for Industrial Motor Controls. Castaneda is working towards a industrial motor control technician technical certificate of credit which provides training in the maintenance of industrial motor controls.
Josh Barlow, another GNTC student studying at the Floyd County campus, won a silver medal for his work in medical terminology.
“Our students worked very hard to showcase their talents in the competitions at SkillsUSA Georgia,” said Missy Mclain, SkillsUSA advisor for GNTC. “We are so very proud of the success of our students and how well they represented GNTC.”
The award ceremony was led by Julianna Matthews, this year’s president of SkillsUSA Georgia. Matthews is a Construction Management major at GNTC and earned a silver medal in the Extemporaneous Speaking competition.
“I want to thank my advisors and other individuals that believed in me,” said Matthews. “I would not have the opportunity to see myself as I do now if it wasn’t for them and SkillsUSA.”
During the opening ceremony for SkillsUSA Georgia, a special recognition was held for GNTC alumnus Ryan Fincher, the 2019 SkillsUSA World Team Welder. Fincher was selected to represent the nation at the WorldSkills Competition in Kazan, Russia. The best welders from around the world will take part in the elite international competition.
GNTC competed in 15 categories and took home 13 medals; five gold, six silver and two bronze overall. GNTC was recognized as a Level 1 Quality Chapter and also received the Gold Chapter of Distinction during the 2019 SkillsUSA Georgia opening ceremony.
Gold medalists will advance to the SkillsUSA national competition in Louisville, Ky. The national competition will be held the week of June 24.