A local teen is hoping to inspire the community to get more involved in supporting those less fortunate through a community service project she has been working on for the last several months.
“I’ve always had a caring heart. It’s hard to see people struggle,” said Savannah Lowery. “I try to help in every way that I can.”
Lowery, a Gordon County 4-H’er and senior at Southeast Whitfield High School, has already reached her goal of putting together 100 personal care bags, stuffed with various hygiene items, for homeless individuals in the community — she had 110 packed as of Tuesday. And with just over a month to go before the project deadline, she is hoping more people will be willing to donate items like toothbrushes, mouthwash, socks, razors and Band-Aids.
Each bag contains at least nine personal care items.
“Since the bags are not due until May it is her hope to exceed her goal and make a positive social impact for those in need in her community,” her mother, Dawn Lowery, said in an email. “Savannah has worked very hard on collecting and putting together these personal care bags. I have watched her collect donations and work late into the night putting these bags together.”
Once the May 10 project deadline comes, the bags will be taken to the Gordon County 4-H office and distributed to local shelters to be handed out to homeless individuals.
“It makes me feel good because I know as many people as I can help will get what they need,” Savannah said. “Because they can’t get stuff like that. It makes me feel like I’m helping.”
Helping the homeless is close to Savannah’s heart, considering her father, who died of cancer several years ago, was homeless at one point in his life.
“It’s a memorable thing,” she said. “It also makes me feel good because he was stuck in that same situation and if he was alive he’d want me to do that.”
The long hours of working on this project has also had a positive impact on Savannah, who was the victim of a violent crime last summer and has been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression since the incident. It has helped to turn her mind away from the trauma of her past and put her attention toward achieving a goal, which is both beneficial to her community and herself.
“All this that I do really helps me,” Savannah said. “Helping out people it just brings me goodness and joy and makes me feel better.”
From the start, Savannah wanted to take on a project that would exemplify what locals can do to make a positive community impact, that through simple acts, the lives of fellow residents could be uplifted, she said.
“She knows what it is to struggle,” her mother said, adding that Savannah was physically abused by her father before her parents split up.
Savannah has a deep love for the arts, namely music and theater, which she has been involved with both at her old school, Gordon Central, and at Southeast. Both outlets are ways for her to express her emotions, she said.
Though Savannah is still deciding on what her future after high school holds, she always want for her giving spirit to be a part for her life.
“She was not prompted to do this,” her mother said. “She did it on her own.”
Those wishing to donate to Savannah’s project can contact her mother, Dawn Lowery, by phone at 706-263-4252 or by email at weecarega1@gmail.com.