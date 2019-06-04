The star of the Georgia Connections Academy Class of 2019 is no doubt its Valedictorian Luke Wright, a student from Calhoun whose favorite teacher is his mom, Melanie.
Melanie serves as Luke’s learning coach, and she’s also a teacher at the statewide online charter school he attends. As an online student, Luke has the flexibility to learn from home and with the direct input of his parents.
Luke enrolled in Georgia Connections Academy in the eighth grade, but credits his mom as his most important influence and the role model. She taught him discipline and hard work, he said. Now, he is a more independent learner and enjoys interacting with his classmates through his daily live online class sessions.
Luke’s favorite online classes were world history and advanced U.S. history. He especially liked studying the American government, so much so that he hopes to pursue a career in law.
His focus beyond graduation is to attend Shorter University in Rome.
“I’m interested in law and archaeology, but I also enjoy writing and journalism. If I can find a way to mix these interests, that is what I want to do as a career,” he said. “In all things, I want to be happy and proud with my accomplishments.”
Luke already has earned 34 college credits through his dual enrollment in advanced study courses. These courses helped him learn to manage his time, deadlines and the pace of college life, things which often overwhelm first-year college students.
As he prepares to enter the next phase of his life, Luke has a message for his underclassmen.
“Plato said, ‘you are what you repeatedly do. Therefore, excellence ought to be a habit, not an act.’ Don’t look at success, achievement, and excellence as something that you should only reach on occasion, when the time is right, or when it is fitting. Instead, everything you do, you should strive to make it your best,” said Luke. “Maybe you discover your passion in one of those things. Perhaps you find happiness in it. You will not ever know the full potential of something until you give it your all.”
It’s not all work for this valedictorian though. Luke also thinks life needs balance, and he finds that in playing guitar and joking around with family and friends.
“I would say remember to not make school your whole life. I think this is especially important because GACA is an online school,” he said. “Even though school is important, remember to compartmentalize it and be sure to take time to focus on your interests, hobbies, and friends. It can be easy to fall into a routine, but you might miss out on enjoying other parts of life if you do.”
His mother said before becoming part of Georgia Connections Academy, the Wrights were exclusively a home-schooling family.
“For us, the decision was easy. GACA was a new and exciting virtual school with a plethora of elective and pathway options. Moving forward, we wanted Luke to be a part of an innovative pioneer school with unlimited opportunity for a quality-rich education,” Melanie said. “Growth and opportunity are what we wanted for Luke, and I feel that GACA was the cornerstone for that."