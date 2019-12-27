Armuchee resident Ken Acker used to spend about $600 every month on taxi cabs to get to and from medical appointments or simply to go grocery shopping.
“I was stuck in a real hard place for awhile,” said the 63-year-old Acker, who is undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer and also suffers from congestive heart failure, COPD and diabetes. “I’d run out of money at the end of the month and have to go to a soup kitchen because I had no food in the house and couldn’t find anyone to help me.”
He even had to spend the night on a bench outside Harbin Clinic after picking up a chemo pump and being abandoned by a private transportation service that had dropped him there.
“I had no money for a taxi, so I stayed out there until 2:30 in the morning,” he said, adding that a police officer eventually told him he’d have to leave the area, but refused to give him a ride. “It was really bad.”
Although Acker was able to eventually get a loan for a car and now is able to drive himself and others needing rides to their medical appointments, his situation is all too familiar to people like Lynne Reeves, director of the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging based in Rome.
“We assist everyone we possibly can, but resources are limited,” Reeves said recently. “We know there are still unmet needs and we anticipate the demand for these services to increase with growth in our aging population.”
Reeves and senior advocates at the Georgia Council on Aging are hoping a piece of legislation that passed 159 to 11 in the Georgia House in March to improve transportation services for seniors and others will make it through the Senate in 2020.
Known as HB 511, the legislation sponsored by Rep. Kevin Tanner, R-Dawsonville, would consolidate rural transportation and its funding under a single agency with the goal of providing regional collaboration and “mobility zones” throughout the state.
It was born out of a two-year study by the House Commission on Transit Governance and Funding which found that about 200,000 seniors in Georgia are in need of transportation to doctors, cancer treatments, dialysis and shopping.
The bill aims to eliminate restrictions on crossing county lines for medical appointments and other services and extend services to residents in unincorporated areas of each county who currently have no access to local transportation options.
Reeves said there’s been a notable increase in calls for rides at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Rome in the past year.
“Word has been getting out that we’re sometimes able to assist with transportation, but the number who need it doesn’t always line up with the funding available for it,” Reeves said. “It’s very challenging to help everybody.”
Reeves said that in fiscal year 2019, the Georgia Department of Human Services provided 5,445 more trips to and from senior centers in a 15-county area than in the previous year. That was 63,017 trips total and represented a 16% increase for Rome and Floyd County.
The Rome Transit Department’s Para-Transit Service provides free trips for eligible seniors and those with disabilities to a degree. That service also has its funding limitations they reach a that limit each month they charge passengers for rides.
Rome resident Sheila Wilson, who recently had foot surgery and a pulmonary embolism in the past, knows this all too well.
“They’ve been really, really good,” Wilson, 60, said of para-transit that normally charges $2.25 per trip for curb-to-curb service within Rome city limits. “They call me the night before to remind me when to be out for pick up and they take me directly to my appointments. But sometimes when they’re busier they reach their limit for free passengers and sometimes at the end of the month I can’t afford to pay the fare.”
She said she tried another local transportation service, but it wasn’t as reliable as para-transit and caused her to miss a medical appointment. And she hates to rely on friends and family too much.
This is why Vicky Vaughn Johnson, chair of the Georgia Council on Aging, is hoping HB 511 and its plan for mobility zones gets through the General Assembly next time.
“The idea behind the mobility zones is to create a geographic region of travel, centered in high-traffic areas like at a university or medical center,” Johnson explained. “A regional transit plan would provide the connectivity for everyone within the region to those designated areas. The purpose is to provide better access to services, education, job training and employment. This would be for everyone.”
One thing RTD driver Bobby Goosby knows for sure is the need for senior transportation in Rome has increased sharply since he first started driving in 1971.
“We started with just one bus and now we have seven,” he said as he waited for three para-transit passengers at the Rome Senior Citizens Center on Friday. “And most of these buses weren’t equipped to take wheelchairs, but now they all are. We can now take them anywhere they want to go as long as it’s within city routes and during our normal hours of operation, so that’s wonderful.”