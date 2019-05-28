“Almost Over” is a life story of local 89-year-old resident Roy Schand of Calhoun. It has taken him 35 years to write this book filled with his adventures, antics and accomplishments. On Valentine’s Day of this year he was pleasantly surprised by his grandson, Chad, who printed his book for him.
Since its publication, he’s been sharing his life story with neighbors and friends by giving them a copy to read. So far, it’s been quite a hit. His daughter, Caryn Sims, also of Calhoun, and Chad enjoyed writing a foreword relating their experiences with Schand throughout their lives. Sim's oldest son, Garyn, says instead of reading the book, he’s waiting on “the movie to come out!”
Chad is the owner of Prima Atlanta Printers, a large printing company in Atlanta. A graduate of Calhoun High School in 1995, he owned Chad Sims’ Trucking in Calhoun prior to moving to Atlanta. Roy is proud of both his grandsons - each owning prosperous businesses. Garyn has been with the City of Calhoun Fire Department for 22 years and owns Garyn Sims’ Body Shop.
Along with his family – we hope all who read the book will laugh, cry and wonder what in the world he’s talking about or possibly bring back similar memories in their own lives.
This was an awesome gift from a grandson to his grandfather.
To obtain a copy of Roy’s book email rschand@att.net.