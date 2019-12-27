The website RecruitGeorgia.com has released its postseason All-State Teams for each classification and a total of eight players from Catoosa and Walker Counties were selected, including two as first team selections.
Both the first team picks came from Class 4A. Heritage senior offensive lineman and future Cincinnati Bearcat Kobe McAlister was named as an offensive lineman, while Ridgeland senior standout Terrance Roberts was named to the team as a return specialist.
Honorable mention picks for Class 4A included Ridgeland seniors Jordan Blackwell and Conner Middleton, Heritage seniors Lane Phillips and Sam Randolph and LaFayette junior Jamario Clements.
In Class 3A, LFO senior linebacker Todd Thornburg was also named honorable mention.