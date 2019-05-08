A Floyd County man was arrested on a warrant charging him with felony marijuana possession Wednesday and was being held in jail without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Douglas Veloyd Akins, 52, 525 W. 13th St., is accused of having just over an ounce of marijuana — the difference between a felony and misdemeanor — in his pocket. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Riverwood Park Apartments, 525 W. 13th St.
A warrant was issued Monday for possession of over an ounce of marijuana and Akins was arrested Wednesday.