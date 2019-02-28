Floyd County's legislative delegates moved several bills over the hump Thursday,
Local lawmakers' bills clear chamber ahead of Crossover Day
Diane Wagner
Get email notifications on Diane Wagner daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Diane Wagner posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Adairsville woman charged with murder for death of her infant son
- Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese addresses issue of bullying
- $25 million complex planned for West Third
- Chicken Salad Chick homecoming set for August
- Rome and Floyd County has drier weather ahead
- Berry eagles lose second eaglet
- Update: More road closures announced, Floyd Schools on delayed schedule Friday
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday February 23, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail reports for Sunday, Feb. 24
- Angel's Dream becomes reality Saturday