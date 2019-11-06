The YMCA group, the Y-Knots,a group of women who meet for philanthropic projects once a month, donated a $1500 air compressor to the Rome Fire Department's water rescue team to assist with efficient water rescue. The group presented the compressor to the fire department on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Moe's Original BBQ.
The fire department reached out to the YMCA Aquatics program in 2018 to expand the water rescue program. "They were using a pressure tank to start with," said Hugh Durden, a volunteer with the YMCA's Aquatics program. "It's very limiting."
Without an air compressor on the back of a water rescue boat, water rescuers can only stay under water for about thirty minutes, which can limit the safety of a rescue.
"With the compressor, we have an unlimited supply of air and it makes it safer," said Captain Grant Collier, who leads the water rescue team at the Rome Fire Department. He said by having a limited air supply, it only gives water rescuers about 30 minutes to be under water, which can make water rescue unsafe for the rescuer and the victims.
According to the Captain, there's been an increase in the need for water rescue as almost 2,000 people use the rivers for recreational activities on a given weekend. "There are a lot of inexperienced people on the river that don't realize how dangerous it can be," the captain said. He recalled an intense rescue mission where almost 200 people had to be rescued from the Coosa River after a failed attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the longest line of water inflatables.
The fire department realized they would need the equipment during the training program, so they reached out to the Y-Knots. The group members reached out to the community for donations.
"People gave because we all know people on the river," said Cathy Strickland, a member of the Y-knots group. She reached out to her Sunday School classmates at First Baptist Church to raise money for the air compressor. The group began raising the money in May and reached their goal in June.
"We're grateful," said Captain Collier.