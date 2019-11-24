It was a busy week for area high school wrestling teams who traveled all over the northwest Georgia area for pre-Thanksgiving tournaments.
Gordon Lee
The Trojans hosted Northwest Whitfield and Trion last Tuesday night and dropped both ends of the tri-match. The Navy-and-White fell to the Bruins, 51-28, before suffering a 41-24 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs.
Hunter Burnett (120 pounds), Penn Askew (132), Montgomery Kephart (160) and Austin Crowley (220) all went 2-0 on the night for Gordon Lee.
The Trojans concluded their week by heading to Chatsworth on Saturday for the North Murray Duals where they finished the day with a 2-3 record and in fourth place overall.
Gordon Lee defeated Murray County (45-29) and Ridgeland (48-30), but suffered losses to Dade County (54-36), Northwest Whitfield (64-18) and Cedartown (54-24).
Individually, Burnett went 5-0, splitting matches between 120 and 126 pounds, while Askew also went 5-0 as he wrestled at both 132 and 138. Tomy Duke also wrestled at 132 and 138 and finished 2-0 on the day. Crowley and Justin Cruise split matches at 220. Cruise was 2-0, while Crowley went 2-1.
Results for Ridgeland had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette
The Ramblers traveled to Chatsworth last Tuesday to take on Southeast Whitfield and host North Murray. LaFayette would split the tri-match, beating the Mountaineers before falling to the Raiders.
LaFayette toppled North Murray by a score of 51-29 behind pins from Cyrek Johns (120), Jazzen Nelson (132), Avery Sullivan (138), Hunter Deal (160), Mason Alexander (170), David Paterson (220) and Matthew Wallin (285). Preston Alexander (145) claimed a 17-11 decision, while Ben Selman (195) received a forfeit.
The Ramblers were not as fortunate against Southeast as they dropped a 57-27 decision. LaFayette’s points came on pins by Jonah Neal (126), Sullivan (145), Deal (160), Wallin (285) and a 5-4 decision by Mason Alexander (170).
On Thursday, the Ramblers picked up 36 points’ worth of forfeit victories and collected a 51-30 dual-match win at Armuchee.
Sullivan (138 pounds) and Deal (160) both won by pin. Jacob Brown (170) earned a 10-7, while Keegan Johns (113), Cyrek Johns (120), Neal (126), Selman (195), Patterson (220) and Wallin (285) all won by forfeit.
Then on Saturday, at the Trion Duals, a LaFayette team dealing with some injuries still managed to go 2-3 on the afternoon.
LaFayette gave up three forfeits each in losses to Mount Zion-Carroll (60-18), Oglethorpe County (52-27) and Coahulla Creek (54-26). The Ramblers would rally to defeat Montgomery County (54-30) and Bowdon (60-12) to finish off the day.
Wallin (285 pounds) went 5-0 on the day, winning all five by pin. Keegan Johns (113) also went 5-0 on the day with two pins, two wins by decision and one win by forfeit. Cyrek Johns (120) won four matches on the day, all coming by pinfall. Jeremiah Proctor also had four wins on the day, to by pin and two more coming by forfeit.
Deal (160) finished the day with a pair of pins. Brown had a pin at 160 and a forfeit victory at 182, while Alexander picked up a decision and a forfeit victory at 170. Selman (195) won two matches by forfeit, as did Joshua Hernandez (132) and Nelson (138). Crandale Jackson (170) had one victory by pin.
Heritage
The Generals went 2-1 at a quad-match in Trenton on Thursday night. The Navy-and-Red picked up victories over Union County (64-16) and Coosa (72-12), but lost to the homestanding Dade County Wolverines (54-23).
Drew Dietz (120 pounds) went 3-0 on the night with three pins. Alex Eacret (195) was 3-0 with two pins and one technical fall, while Matt Tetreault (220) was 3-0 with one pin.
Nathan Boatman (132), Christian Merrill (152), Jacob Rudder (170) and Drake Parker (182) were all 2-1 with two pins. Garrett Pennington (138) and Braedon Oliver (285) were both 2-1 with one win by pin, while Enrique Rodriguez (106) also went 2-1 on the night. Dax Akers (145) recorded a pin in his only match of the evening.
Ethan Covington (160) had a win by pin, while Tate Thomas (113) and Jack Showalter (145) also both picked up a win. In JV matches, Dylan Hodges (285) was 2-0 with two pins and Jonathan Morris (285) was 1-1 with one pin.
The Generals were slated to travel to south Georgia for the Valdosta Duals on Saturday. Results had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold
Having to give up as many as five forfeits, the young Tigers dropped three matches in a quad at Ringgold on Thursday night.
Adairsville beat Ringgold, 60-22, as Ringgold was forced to forfeit five matches worth 30 points. Jack Blevins (132), Seth Parker (170) and Scott Clinton (285) all won by pin for the hosts.
The Tigers were edged out by Calhoun, 34-33, in their next match. Blevins (132) and Clinton (285), along with Cameron Weaver (138) and Luke Mills (170) won by pin for the Blue-and-White, while Parker (182) won by decision.
The final match of the night saw traditional power Sonoraville score a 63-18 victory. Clinton (285) and Kaiser Cross (182) both won by pin, as did Zane Rohrer (106), who trailed before rallying for the pin.