Officials with Catoosa County and the city of Ringgold have signed proclamations recognizing April as Autism Awareness Month.
Ringgold's City Council presented the proclamation during its March 25 meeting, and Catoosa County's Board of Commissioners followed suit during its meeting on April 2.
The first National Autism Awareness Month was declared by the Autism Society in April 1970.
The goal for Autism Awareness Month is to educate the public about autism, which is a complex mental condition and developmental disability that creates difficulties in the way a person communicates and interacts with other people.
The common denominator during the two meetings was a the presence of Trevor Arnold, an autistic Catoosa County teen who worked hard to prepare the proclamation.
"There’s no known cause and no known cure for autism," read County Attorney Clifton "Skip" Patty from the proclamation. "The proclamation that I just read was written by Trevor Arnold. Trevor is 14 years of age, and he is a resident of Catoosa County, Ga."