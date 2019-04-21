The Heritage boys’ golf team finished in sixth place at the Christian Heritage Invitational at the Dalton Golf and Country Club last Monday.
Matthew Redman had a nice 76 to pace the Generals, who finished with a team score of 329. Robert A. Lyle carded an even 80, followed by Cain Stover with an 86 and Logan Self with an 87.
Gordon Lee, LaFayette finish with split
The Gordon Lee Trojans and LaFayette Ramblers continued to prep for upcoming area tournaments with a head-to-head, nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.
Riley Grant had a 37 and Jon Durham carded a 40 as the Ramblers defeated the Trojans, 165-185. A 42 by Tyler Jackson and a 46 by Kyle Moore rounded out the scoring for LaFayette.
Brady Mullally and Scott Smith both shot 47 for the Ramblers. Junior Barber added a 50 and Braden Queen had a 52.
For Gordon Lee, Tucker Windham tied Grant for low medalist honors with a 37. Ben Richardson had a 46 for the Trojans, followed by a 50 from Jacob Carlock and a 52 from Gavin McAlister. Weston Beagles also played for Gordon Lee and finished with a 55.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Ramblers, 87-104. Only the lowest two scores on the day were used for the team total.
Cora Mount had a 42 for Gordon Lee, while Jessica Hickman shot a 45. Alexandria Maynor also played for Gordon Lee and shot a 56.
LaFayette’s score was made up of a 50 by Maci Johnson and a 54 by Shelby Whittle. Also playing for the Lady Ramblers was Hannah Bowman (55) and Emma Moore (57).
Tigers win at Windstone
Paced by a 2-under-par 34 by Gavin Noble, the Ringgold Tigers picked up a match victory over county foe LFO Thursday afternoon.
Harrison Haupt shot a solid 3-overpar 39, followed by Christian Balistreri with a 43 and Jett Bridges with a 46.
Individual scoring for the Warriors had not been provided as of press time.