A Rome man known for his roles in local theater productions and in the filming of a movie locally faces serious charges related to assaults against two women.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eliot Ryan Rutledge, 30, of 204 E. 11th St., was picked up at Peachford Hospital in Dunwoody and returned to Rome to face felony charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment as well as misdemeanor battery simple battery charges and disorderly conduct charges related to a series of incidents going back two years.
Rutledge is accused of false imprisonment for holding one woman at his previous home on Lytle Avenue in August 2018. He blocked all of the exits and physically punched, elbowed and poked the woman. Documents claim the aggravated assault occurred against the same woman at his home between June 2017 and October 2018. He “choked the victim, picked her up by the neck, slammed her into the front yard of 5 Lytle Ave, and continued to choke her once she was on the ground.”
The battery and disorderly conduct charges stem from an incident in January of this year. Rutledge reportedly cut his hands then chased another woman and forced his hand into her mouth so she “could taste his blood.”
On a separate occasion, also in January, Rutledge is alleged to have choked and bit the woman causing bruising to multiple locations on her body.
A third incident occurred in February of this year when Rutledge reportedly attempted to strangle one of the two previously mentioned victims.
Rutledge, billed as a lead actor, producer and editor of a 2017 film “Gangsters and Zombies,” was also known for playing frequent roles in Rome Little Theatre productions as well as the Rome Shakespeare Festival.
He is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail.
Man charged with possession of a firearm by felon, drugs
A Rome man faces multiple charges after being stopped by Rome police for a defective tail light at Fifth Avenue and Broad Street early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alan Dewon Lyles, 33, of 9 Cedar Lane, is charged with a felony for possession, manufacture or sale of THC oil, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with misdemeanors for four counts of providing false information to officers, driving on a suspended or revoked license and a parole violation.
Woman accused of stealing from her employer
A Rome woman was jailed Saturday on a felony theft by conversion charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Caroline Maynard, 20, of 34 E. North Ave., is alleged to have taken money from The Home Depot Saturday morning.
Man charged with forging community service document
A Rome man is charged with felony forgery in the first degree for submitting forged documents claiming he had completed community service work related to a prior crime.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tarl David Thomas, 19, of 381 Davis Loop, is accused of delivering forged paperwork to the local Supervision Services office on East Fourth Street on March 22. The document claimed he had completed community service hours that he did not work.
Doug Walker, associate editor