On Tuesday afternoon, executive personnel of Dirty Dog’s Car Wash in Calhoun hosted a cookout for members of the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office jail staff in appreciation for their service.
The event was planned and held after Dirty Dogs representatives called the sheriff and offered to host the cookout several weeks ago. Martin Emmett and Yeovany Perez both expressed their gratitude to the jail officers and all of the sheriff’s employees for their services to the people of Calhoun and Gordon County, performing a challenging and sometimes dangerous job.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston said that he truly appreciated the hospitality and support of Dirty Dogs and that the business and it’s employees are a credit to our community.
Ralston also thanked the Gordon County Board of Commissioners for allowing the event to be held at the Resaca Battlefield Park and Battlefield Building Supply for the use of their barbecue grill.