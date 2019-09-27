Does anybody really like to go to the doctor? Truthfully, probably not and we know that, but it doesn’t have to be as stressful as many of us imagine it to be. We really do want the best for you and we’re here to help. As a matter of fact, we would love to be viewed as a partner in your goal of living your healthy best.
With that in mind, here are some great tips for the next time you check in with your doctor. These steps will help prepare you for your visit and ease the anxiety that may be present:
Write down your questions in advance
Bring the list with you. This ensures that you don’t forget to mention something important.
Take good notes
Don’t hesitate to bring a journal or a note pad and take notes during your visit. It can be helpful to go back and review your doctor’s recommendations when you have time to think more clearly. And, be sure to ask for clarification if there is anything that you don’t understand.
Bring someone with you
You can ask a loved one to sit in on the visit with you. Your friend or relative can serve as an advocate and may have questions or observations that can help you get the best medical care.
Bring your health records
Bring copies of your personal health records. This is important if this is your first visit or if it’s been a while since you saw this doctor. Let your doctor know about any other health care providers you see. You might also want to bring information about the health of your close family members. Certain diseases and conditions run in families. For example, if a brother, sister, parent or adult child has been diagnosed with heart disease, diabetes or cancer, your doctor may want to add that information to your file.
Bring your medications and supplements
If possible, bring all of your medications to show your doctor so they have a good idea about what you take each day. Make sure to include vitamins, herbal remedies, homeopathic remedies, teas, supplements and prescription medications from all doctors you see. Also bring insulin, inhalers, nose sprays, eye drops or other items that may not be in a traditional medicine bottle. If it’s too difficult to bring all of your medications, you should at least bring a list of everything you take for your doctor to review.
Talk about any changes you’re experiencing
Mention any new sensations, signs or symptoms that you’ve been having. You should also bring up any significant changes in your life, such as the death of a loved one, retirement or a change in lifestyle. These might have an impact on your health. Even difficult topics, such as changes in sex or bathroom habits, can and should be discussed with your doctor.
Ask about your numbers
This is a good time to check in on your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, weight, body mass index, heart rate and any other “numbers” that your doctor has been watching. Ask what you need to do to keep these measurements in healthy ranges.
Ask about screenings
Certain health screenings, such as those for the prostate, breast and colon, are recommended for older adults. Be sure to schedule your annual wellness visit to make sure you are up-to-date. If you aren’t sure which screenings are age appropriate, be sure to ask your physician.
Discuss any changes in your abilities
Sometimes it’s hard to face the changes that come with aging, but bringing them up early may help your doctor treat them more effectively. If you’re having problems with daily activities for any reason, such as pain in your joints, memory problems or difficulty seeing clearly, let your doctor know.
Honest communication is key to getting the most out of any visit with a health care professional. The more prepared you are going in, the easier that communication becomes and the easier it is to partner with your doctor in your health journey.