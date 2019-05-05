Lindsey is Assistant Director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging. Essentially, the Shorter grad focuses on older adults as well as adults with disabilities with the mission of linking community resources and in-home services so elderly people can remain in their communities or in their own homes and help to keep those people from nursing home placement if at all possible.
Though her work often goes unheralded, Lindsey’s job provides a vital link between valuable community resources and the people who need them most. Her office also partners with local law enforcement, adult protective services and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to educate the public on financial fraud and other forms of elder abuse.
And while her job allows Lindsey to help a valuable and often underserved sector of the community, she takes it a step farther by being involved in other groups and organizations that help others. She’s involved with the Diabetes Advisory Council as well as Kinship Care Advisory Council. She serves on the Senior Hunger Coalition and on the Dementia Friendly team.”
“The Senior Hunger Coalition is helping put an end to senior hunger,” she said. “Unfortunately, lots of our older adults go hungry. And the Dementia Friendly Action Team is a team that’s designed to get the community of Rome involved to make our city more dementia-friendly. So far we’re partnering with the county police department to implement a program to help find someone quicker who may have wandered off or gotten lost due to dementia.”
Lindsey’s also certified to teach a Diabetes Self Management Class, Chronic Disease Self Management class and A Matter if Balance class — which is all about preventing falls.
“We bring these classes to the community groups for anyone 18 and up,” she says.
And when she’s not doing all that, Lindsey makes time for her 4-year-old daughter Sawyer and her husband (who she says is just as much of a child) Ghee.