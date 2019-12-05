A Lindale woman was arrested early Thursday by members of the Metro Drug Task Force on methamphetamine trafficking and other drug-related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sandra Dawn Townsend, 37, of 756 Park Ave. in Lindale, was found in possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine during the execution of an arrest warrant just before 4 a.m.
Townsend remained in jail without bond Thursday, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a probation violation.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Report: Man had meth pipe, ran from police
A Grovetown man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police stopped Timothy DeWayne Delvin, 42, of 211 Hugh Meadow Circle, Grovetown, on Martha Berry Boulevard and North Fifth Avenue. He he was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe, containing methamphetamine residue.
Delvin gave a fake name and, upon being told he was under arrest, he ran from officers.
In addition to the felony drug charge, he is facing misdemeanor charges of giving a false name and date of birth, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of drug-related objects.
Delvin remained in jail Thursday night with no bond.
Rome man charged with possession of methamphetamine
A Rome man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Kevin Bradshaw, 39, of 3300 Maple Road, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving on a suspended license.
Bradshaw remained in jail Thursday night without bond.
Rome man charged with shoplifting, abandoning drugs
A Rome man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Robert Bruce Conner, 61, of 1115 Ashland Park Blvd., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Conner is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting and abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances.
Conner remained in jail Thursday night with no bond.
Bond set for Rome man facing meth charge
A Rome man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and contempt of court.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Joshua William Garner, 39, of 14 Redfern Trail, is charged with possession of methamphetamine. Garner is also charged with contempt of court.
Garner remained in jail Thursday night with a $6,000 bond.