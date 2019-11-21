The Lindale community will have its own can’t miss project with the new train-viewing station for fans of watching trains. It’s only missing landscaping and a wheelchair ramp at this point.
The viewing platform near the tracks at First Street and Maple Road has been in the works since spring and has been a cooperative effort among multiple entities — including the Floyd County Prison, which supplied inmate labor for at least 90% of the physical construction.
In addition, the owner of the Lindale Mill, Joe Silva, donated bricks for the platform that will allow train watchers a place to watch Norfolk Southern trains and be able to listen to conductors through a special scanner mounted inside the structure.
County Manager Jamie McCord said he’d like the county to consider having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the viewing platform the morning of Dec. 7 since the Lindale Christmas Parade is already scheduled for 3 p.m. that day.