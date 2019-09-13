Lee Dollar was named as a consumer member on the Georgia Real Estate Commission by Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday. Dollar is facilities and project manager for the 32 facilities in the Uncle Remus Regional Library System and West Georgia Regional Library System. He and his wife live in Lindale and have two children.
