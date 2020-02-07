Local Girl Scouts are ready to open cookie booths on Monday, Feb 10. Now is the time to stock up on your favorite Thin Mints or Samoas. Or perhaps you would like to try the new cookie, Lemon-ups, a lemon sandwich cookie with inspiring messages on each cookie.

Lemon-ups and traditional favorites, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, and Trefoils for $4 per box. Toffeetastics and Girl Scout S’mores are $6 per box. Girl Scouts also accept donations for the “Smiles for Military” program. This program sends care packages to military service members.

Girl Scouts have been taking pre-orders since January 1 with classic door to door sales and through personalized websites. Each girl sets her own sales goals as an individual. The whole troop sets a team goal. Working with adult volunteers they strive to achieve their goals while exploring valuable business skills like money management, marketing, customer service and sales. The Cookie Program raises funds and empowers each girl with business skills.

In December, local Girl Scouts attended a cookie rally to learn more about the cookies and to practice business skills. They made posters, thank you cards, and practiced interacting with customers.

Junior Girl Scout, Iris McHaggee, is a little less than half-way to her personal goal of selling 380 boxes. She plans to exceed her goal this month working booth sales with her fellow Girl Scouts. As a troop the girls agreed to average 800 boxes per person, and they have scheduled lots of booth sales to help achieve their team goal. Troop #19852 has planned a summer trip with group activities like white water rafting and zip lining. They will also use funds for community service projects. The Troop is girl lead and they all vote on what community service project to do next. Recent discussions have included making dog treats for PAWS and planting pollinator habitat for butterflies and bees. In December the Troop handmade cinnamon ornaments and holiday cards for the West Rome United Methodist Church food pantry for Cancer Navigator patients.

Looking for cookie booths? Check out the booth finder feature on-line, visit showmethecookies.com. Troop #19852 will be at the Walgreens and The Courtyard by Marriott on Monday, February 10. On week-ends look for booths at Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens and other businesses around town.