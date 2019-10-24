With Coding Awbie, children develop logic skills and problem solving as they help Awbie, a ghost-like character, navigate a course as he eats strawberries. The game is played on Osmo, which can be used on an iPad or Fire tablet, and also has kits for spelling, math and puzzles.
Megan McQueen, youth education coordinator for the LaFayette-Walker County Library, selects a game on the library's virtual reality simulator.
Catherine Edgemon
Catherine Edgemon
Children connect different segments of the Fisher Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar to guide the direction it will move.