There’s something of a youth movement in place when it comes to basketball at LFO High School this season.
While the Lady Warriors have solid senior and juniors with varsity experience, they are blessed with a solid group of underclassmen that are expected to have an impact this season.
The same will hold true for the Warriors, who hope that a squad of returning veterans, mixed with a nice dose of young players, will be the formula needed to get the Red-and-White back to the state playoffs and to perhaps being in contention for a shot at a Region 6-AAA title.
“I think we have a pretty talented young team,” said head coach Josh Laney. “We are still in the early stages of learning, but we’re pretty talented. I think we’re going to have some young guys that are going to contribute a lot for us, although it may take them a little time.
“I think this team is going to be similar to last year’s team in that we’re really athletic. The one difference is that, for the first time, at least since I’ve been back as an assistant coach and maybe even since I played here, we’re going to have a lot of true basketball guys. We’ve got a bunch of guys that are really just basketball crazy. They play year-round. They love the game and want to learn more about it. I think it’ll open us up to being able to do some stuff we haven’t been able to do, scheme-wise, for a while.”
Among the seniors, Zac Coots (5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds a game last year) is back at center and the Warriors are thrilled to have second team All-Region wing player Jacob King back on the floor after he had to miss the second half of last season with an injury. King was averaging nearly 10 points, nine rebounds and over two steals and assists a game as a junior when his season was cut short.
Three more seniors, Isaiah Southerland, Zion Martin and James Beddington, recently finished up their final football season with the Warriors and Laney said the trio have brought a good energy to the basketball court with them.
Martin will join King on the wing, Southerland will share minutes with Coots at center, while Beddington will provide additional depth in the paint. The final senior, Robbie Henry, will see the bulk of his playing time in the backcourt at one of the guard spots.
The junior class includes guard Josh McAfee, along with another guard in Jordan Headrick. Both should provide LFO quality minutes on the floor, while the other starter on the wing will be junior sharpshooter Cameron Gregg. Gregg had a solid sophomore season and is being asked to shoulder more of the scoring load this season. He responded in the season-opener by draining five 3-pointers and hitting for 24 points in a home win over county rival Heritage. Jevonnie Womble will give the Warriors another athletic guard in the backcourt, while the final junior, Dee Calhoun is currently recovering from an injury and will add to LFO’s depth once he is cleared to return.
Sophomores Cameron Lay and Keenan Walker both play on the wing, but Laney says each of them plays with a different style. Lay is more of a downhill, attacking type of player, while Walker is a pure shooter. They will both add depth to the rotation.
The rest of the Warriors’ roster will be rounded out by three freshmen, but it’s a trio of rookies that could be major impact players this season.
Wing player Jamichael Davis has length, size and an ability to attack the basket not normally seen in a freshman. Forward Amari Burnett has above average size for a young post player, but also possesses tremendous ball skills, while guard Brent Bowman has excellent overall skills and good outside shooting range.
Laney said all the talent has lended itself to some highly competitive practices.
“At the end of the day, they all know that they’re on the same team, but they’re all battling each other constantly,” said the second-year head coach. “The older guys are trying to bring the attitude and show these younger guys what they are going to need to do to pick up their games. The seniors have done a good job so far and been really good about accepting of each of the younger guys.”
And if the team continues to mesh, LFO could be in line for their first winning season and perhaps even their first state playoff berth since the 2013-14 season.
“I really think the key for us is just going to be getting these young guys caught up with varsity basketball, that and building the rotation,” Laney explained. “I really think we can go as many as 10 deep each night, but we’ve got to get those guys up to speed. They have to understand the pace of the game and see what we’re trying to attack. We also have to get them caught up on defense early because so many younger guys lack that.
“But if we can do all of that, we can really use our athleticism to our advantage.”