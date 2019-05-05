Sisters Jennifer and Jessica Coates are usually together a lot and that includes on the softball field where the two have played on the same teams for virtually their entire lives.
But while they will still always be incredibly close, the two will spend the next few seasons wearing different uniforms and competing against each other for the first time.
Family, friends and teammates looked on this past Friday afternoon as the LFO seniors signed letters of intent to play college softball, Jennifer at nearby Covenant College and Jessica about three hours south at LaGrange College. The two schools are both members of the NCAA Division III USA South Conference’s West Division.
“Of course they are identical twins, so when they first came (to LFO), it was kind of hard to tell them apart,” LFO softball head coach Tony Ellis. “Not only do they look alike, their personalities are very much alike. They are both kind of quiet, but they’ve always played with a lot of heart.
“They didn’t get an opportunity to play a whole lot until their senior year, but they both had really good senior years for us. A lot of kids today wouldn’t sit and wait, but for three years they were great teammates and team players. Plus, academically, they’re as strong as any kids I’ve ever had here and that’s helped them get to go where they’re going because Covenant and LaGrange are both very strong academic schools.”
Jennifer hit .271 in her final season at LFO with a .354 slugging percentage and a .352 on-base percentage. She was fourth on the Lady Warriors with four doubles last season and had a .926 fielding percentage. In addition, she was 4-0 in the circle with a 3.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts against just six walks in 28 innings pitched.
“I’m kind of glad (Signing Day) is over, so I really don’t have to stress about it anymore, but I’m excited,” said Jennifer, who plans to study Elementary Education. “I hope that I can really help out with pitching, but I also can help with the team environment. Covenant is close to home and I also wanted a Christian-based school. That was really my thing.”
Meanwhile, Jessica ended last season with a .221 average, but had two doubles and was fifth on the team with 10 RBIs. Like her sister, she was in the top 10 in hits for the Lady Warriors this past season and she had a nice .955 fielding percentage for the year.
“I really didn’t want to stay that close to home,” explained Jessica, who plans to major in Graphic Design with a minor in Business. “It’s not too far away, but it’s not too close and it’s a good, family, Christian environment. I’m hoping to be a utility player for (LaGrange) and just play and do whatever they need.”
Ellis said both twins share the same solid work ethic and he believes it will good for them to branch out individually in college.
“They are just super kids,” he added. “I’m really proud of them and I’m glad they’re getting this opportunity. It seems like they are always together no matter where they are, so it’s going to be strange to see them on separate teams. It will be a transition for them, but I also think it’ll be a good thing for them to get out on their own a little bit. They’re going to be good players and they’ll fit in where they are going very well.”