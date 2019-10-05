Last Monday night was a big one for the LFO Lady Warriors as they picked up two elimination game victories in the Region 6-AAA tournament at the Calhoun Recreation Center.
LFO 6, Adairsville 2
The fifth-seeded Lady Warriors led 2-0 after three innings of play. Maddy Adkins had an RBI-double in the second inning, while Taylor Bono delivered an RBI-double in the third.
The sixth-seeded Lady Tigers would score twice in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but LFO would pull away with four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Adairsville hurt itself with two early costly errors in the inning and the Lady Warriors made them pay as four straight batters recorded an RBI. Grace Wright and Haley Stahl had run-scoring singles. Keelie Mauk drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Bono was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Stahl, Bono and Shelby Houts all had two hits apiece and Stahl pitched all seven innings, giving up one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts.
LFO 3, Haralson County 1
Facing the seventh-seeded Lady Rebels in the second game of the night, LFO scored twice in the fifth inning and picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to score the victory.
Wright doubled in a run in the fifth inning before scoring on an error and Auna Rolfe came through with a clutch two-out RBI-double an inning later. Stahl had the complete-game victory. She allowed just one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings of work.
Coahulla Creek 11, LFO 9
The Lady Warriors saw their region tournament come to an end one night later with a loss to Coahulla Creek.
The Red-and-White led 6-0 after the top of the second inning, but conceded seven runs in the bottom of the second as the Lady Colts took the lead. After both teams put up solo runs in the fourth inning, LFO regained a 9-8 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.
However, Coahulla Creek tied up the game with a solo run in the bottom of the fifth before adding two runs in the bottom of the sixth. They would shut the door on the Lady Warriors in the top of the seventh to pick up the victory.
Bono was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and one RBI. Houts was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Rolfe added two hits and one RBI. Caroline Miller was 2-for-2 at the plate, while Wright and Mauk both picked up an RBI.
Miller gave up 11 earned runs on 12 hits in six innings in the circle.
With the loss, LFO (14-12) was eliminated from the tournament in fifth-place, one spot short of an automatic state bid. However, their season might not yet be over.
In the same fashion that the Ringgold football team made the Class 3A state playoffs last year as an at-large team, LFO is in a very favorable position to pick up the at-large bid for this year’s Class 3A state softball tournament.
According to the GHSA website, fourth-place teams in regions with fewer than five schools will have their power rating numbers compared to those of fifth-place teams from the other regions (a total of eight teams). Of those eight teams, the one with the highest power rating number – a mathematical formula based on wins and opponents’ wins — will receive the at-large berth for the state playoffs.
All regions are required, per GHSA rules, to determine their fifth-place teams and submit them to the GHSA office on the Monday morning following the conclusion of the region tournament.
Once the power rating numbers are calculated following the completion of the region tournaments and appeals are heard, the GHSA will finalize the numbers and officially set the brackets. The numbers were due to be finalized on Monday of this week. However, due to newspaper deadlines, they were unavailable to be included in this edition.
Should LFO be the at-large team, they would open the state playoffs on the road this Wednesday, Oct. 9, against Southeast Bulloch, the champions from Region 3.