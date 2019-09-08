Some cross country coaches have trouble recruiting kids to run, but LFO head coach Anthony Heath (1SG, US Army (Ret)) has apparently discovered the magic formula. The squad has nearly 40 kids out this season after listing just 16 on the roster a year ago.
“Last year was the first year that I coached cross country,” Heath said. “So I started asking kids last year about coming and running for us this year. This year, word got around and we had a lot of really good freshman come out. We may not be super-fast, but we’ll have a solid team. I think we should do fairly well.”
Heath and the rest of the squad will no longer have the services of two-time Catoosa County Cross Country Runner of the Year and four-time state qualifier Erik Martinez, who signed on to run at Cleveland State Community College last spring. That means some new faces will have to step up to try and fill Martinez’s enormous and well-worn shoes.
LFO will have just one senior on the roster in Blake Arrellano, who got plenty of experience for the Warriors a year ago.
“Last year he was our No. 5 runner and he’ll probably be top three this year,” Heath said. “He’s a good, solid runner that really love to run. He’s always wanting to run more. He’s been here before and he’s a good kid. He even ran hurt at the region meet last year.”
Behind Arrellano are runner such as juniors Abram Creswell, Gabe Lofty and Cameron Malone, while a large group of underclassmen has Heath excited about the future.
“We got a couple of really fast freshman that I expect a lot out of, if not this year then next year,” Heath said. “They are good, steady runners and they are going to help anchor our team this year. Plus we have a solid group of juniors. They’re going to do well.”
The girls’ roster includes no seniors, but juniors, such as Shaili Patel, Jessica Pollard and exchange student Cventanka Pasinehka will be leaders for the Red-and-White.
“(Cventanka) has only been at the school a short time, but she shows incredible promise,” Heath continued. “She really glides. Jessica is a hard worker and Shaili, our girls’ captain, is also a solid runner.”
Heath said that he also had a handful of freshmen, including Starr Jones, that he believes will develop into good runners.
“We’re currently missing a couple of girls who ran last year because of injuries,” he added. “But right now we have about 12 on the girls’ team after only having three last year. That’s huge.. Plus, it’s just a good bunch of girls.”
Heath said that the goal for his team is qualifying for state.
“Last year, the boys just missed out on (going to) state by just a couple of runners,” he said. “Erik went to state (as an individual), but it would be nice to take the entire team. We just need to keep from getting hurt, defeat the heat and put in the miles (in practice).”