The LFO Warriors picked up a big road victory at Sonoraville on Friday night as they hung on for a 27-26 win. The victory denied the Phoenix a playoff berth, while also keeping their own state playoff hopes alive.
The victory evened up LFO’s overall record at 4-4, but it moved them to 4-2 in Region 6-AAA play and gave them an all-important head-to-head tiebreaker over Sonoraville (4-4, 3-3) with two games left in the regular season.
LFO has two very tough games remaining, although they will get the benefit of playing both games at home. They will host region front runner North Murray next Friday night before second place Calhoun comes to Tommy Cash Stadium on Nov. 8. LFO needs at least one win in its last two games to secure a spot in the playoffs.
The Phoenix took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, but early in the second stanza, James Beddington would block a punt before recovering it in the endzone. Alec Gentry would boot the PAT to knot the game at 7-7.
Sonoraville would regain the lead on a touchdown run three minutes later, but with just over five minutes left to play before halftime, Malachi Powell scored on a 3-yard run and Gentry’s kick would tie score at 14. LFO’s defense would come up big at the end of the half, stacking up Sonoraville signal-caller Brady Lackey inside the Warriors’ 5-yard line as time expired to preserve the tie.
The Warriors would open the second half by taking the opening kickoff and driving deep into Sonoraville territory. Powell again did the honors from two yards out, but Gentry would miss the extra point, keeping LFO’s lead at six. The Phoenix would respond with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Lackey to Ben Burns with four minutes to go in the quarter, but they also missed the extra point and the game would be all evened up as the fourth quarter began.
LFO would finally break the deadlock with just over five minutes remaining as Jevonnie Womble broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run. Gentry’s kick would be true and LFO would regain the lead, 27-20.
Once again, however, the Phoenix would have the answer. This time it was in the form of a 88-yard touchdown pass from Lackey to Cole Godfrey with 5:23 to play. However, Sonoraville would miss another extra point, keeping LFO’s lead at a single point.
After a three-and-out by their defense, the Phoenix would get the ball back one final time. However, the LFO defense would hold on downs at the Sonoraville 43 with less than a minute play to seal the victory.
LFO was outgained, 312-204, in total yardage. Womble led the Warriors with 91 yards on just five carries. Chase Rizzo had 42 yards on 14 attempts, while Carson McCammon caught the only pass for LFO (14 yards).
Blade Bryant had 25 carries for 165 yards for Sonoraville.