After enduring a tough, one-point home loss at the hands of Adairsville last season, the LFO Warriors headed to Bartow County on Friday night looking for some revenge.
However, the only thing they found was a bad case of deja vu.
The Tigers scored on a 31-yard run by quarterback Connor Crunkleton with 1:44 remaining in the game and Crunkleton would run in a 2-point conversion moments later to provide the winning margin in a 22-21 victory over the Warriors.
LFO had taken the lead with 3:28 left to play in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard keeper by quarterback Malachi Powell. Alec Gentry’s third extra point of the night gave the Warriors a 21-14 lead.
But Adairsville moved the ball back down field and put it in the endzone on Crunkleton’s long run. An offside call against LFO on the extra point moved the ball inside the 2-yard line and prompted the Tigers to try for the lead instead of playing for the tie.
Jevonnie Womble open the scoring for LFO with a 52-yard run in the first quarter only to see the Tigers answer on a 30-yard catch by Wade Condruff to make it 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. Adairsville would get the only points of the second period as the Tigers recovered an LFO fumble in the endzone.
The Warriors tied up the game in the third period on a 1-yard plunge by fullback James Beddington.
LFO finished with 303 yards, all on the ground, while Adairsville had 185 of its 260 yards via the run. The Tigers fumbled three times, losing all three, while LFO fumbled it away twice.
Jacob Brown led LFO with 76 yards on just four carries. Benji Valdes had 15 carries for 59 yards for the Warriors. Powell ran 10 times for 52 yards and Todd Thornburg picked up 41 yards on nine attempts.
LFO (2-4, 2-2) will be off this Friday, but will be back at home on Oct. 18 to face Coahulla Creek as Region 6-AAA play continues.