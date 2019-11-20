The LFO Lady Warriors will definitely have a new look this season.
Gone are several players that were major contributors for the Red-and-White over the past few years, including Macey Gregg — the program’s all-time leading scorer — who has moved on to the University of North Georgia.
And while the departure of these players has left a void, a new collection of Lady Warriors is eager to fill those shoes.
“I think we have a good mixture of senior, veteran players, along with some younger players,” said longtime head coach Dewayne Watkins. “We even have five freshmen that will play some varsity this year, including two that will likely be in the starting lineup as of the first week of the season. It’s pretty exciting that they came in and were ready to start competing at the varsity level.”
“I think our strength is going to be our depth,” Watkins added. “We have a good combination of size and athleticism. We have some shooting and we have some depth at every position. At the point guard position, we have two or three players that I feel comfortable playing at the varsity level. Out on the wing, we have four or five players and we have two post players that are both over 6-foot tall and another that is about 5-10 or 5-11 that can play inside as well. And we have a lot of players with some experience, along with those five freshmen, that I think can play at the varsity level in some capacity right now.”
The senior class begins with guard Milijah Williams, who can run the point or play the two-guard. A good defender and a well-rounded player, Williams — a second team All-Region selection last season — is expected to once again be one of the Lady Warriors’ top scorers. She ended last year with a 13.1 scoring average, in addition to four rebounds, three steals and two assists a game.
Watkins said that 5-foot-10 Mackenzie Begley will open some eyes this season due to her work in the offseason, adding that he believes Begley has the talent to play at the college level with her shooting and leadership skills. The versatile Ateana Copeland is a solid all-around athlete that can play on the inside or on the wing, in addition to being a good defensive player.
Standing over 6-foot tall, Watkins said that Erie Stookey has started to really develop her game after not playing until her freshman year and that she is an extremely hard worker on the court and in the classroom. The final senior, guard Dekeia Rowe, is a fiesty competitor and a solid shooter that will bring a lot of toughness and athleticism to the table.
All five seniors have previous varsity level experience and Watkins said that all five will play in every game and be major contributors.
Riley White, a junior, is one of the team’s best shooters and is ready to show what she can do at the varsity level, while Kyla Orr is another good shooter in the junior class. She and White will provide some extra offense for the Lady Warriors, while another junior, Madison Stookey will give LFO another 6-foot-plus option in the paint.
Trinity Shortt, a sophomore, will be one of the team’s back-up point guards, along with Katelyn Bowman, one of the freshmen that are vying for playing time. Two more versatile players that will play both on the wing and inside for LFO are sophomore Gracie Cochran and junior Jakia Bentley. They will give the Lady Warriors some options on the defensive end because of their abilities to defend multiple positions on the floor.
Big things are expected from point guard Christina Collins, who has already been tabbed as the starter in her rookie campaign. Collins is an outstanding all-around player that is already on the radar of some colleges, while another freshman, Sydney O’Neal, will play in the paint for the Lady Warriors. O’Neal runs the floor well and is another exceptional athlete that has already put herself in a position to be a starter in her first year. The roster is rounded out by another freshman in Piper Piatt, a solid athlete who will also see some minutes on the varsity team this season.
Watkins said the key to his team’s success will lie in its ability to play defense, night in and night out.
“We’re building everything on our defense,” he added. “Every day we’re focused on the defensive end of the floor. We would like to be able to score around 50 points a game and I think with the offensive capabilities of our players, we can get to 50 most nights. Can we stop other people from getting more than 50? That’s the question and it’s why we spent a lot of time in the preseason on defensive fundamentals and trying to get better on that end of the floor. We think that if we can hold teams to under 50, we have a great shot to win.”