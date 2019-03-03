The LFO Warriors finally began their 2019 season last week and did so with five games in a six-day span. The Red-and-White would drop the first four contests of the week, but bounced back with a win over a longtime rival on Saturday.
Dade County 21, LFO 7
Last Monday, LFO hosted the Wolverines in a non-region game and led 6-4 going into the top of the fifth inning. But the Warriors surrendered 17 runs in the final three innings as Dade County ran away for the win. LFO had 10 hits, but committed eight costly errors.
Riley Mosier started on the hill for LFO, but got no decision. He struck out seven batters in three innings, allowing four earned runs — all coming in the top of the third — on five hits with two walks. Matthew Shields, Isaiah Blackburn, Devan Hinton and Gage Kelley all threw in relief with Shields taking the loss.
Offensively, Carson McCammon, Josh McAfee and Will Carroll all had two hits each. McCammon and Kelley both doubled and drove in a run, while Carroll and Nyko Simpson also had one RBI each in the loss.
Gordon Lee 10, LFO 2
The Warriors led 2-0 going into the top of the fifth last Tuesday, but the visiting Trojans would rally in the late stages of the game, including a six-run seventh inning.
McCammon, Carroll and Kelley all had singles. Zach Coots pitched four innings, giving up three hits and two walks with five strikeouts, but got no decision. McCammon and McAfee also pitched in relief with McCammon taking the loss.
Dade County 10, LFO 9
The Warriors found themselves in another shootout on Wednesday night, this time in Trenton. LFO came back from an early 3-0 hole to take an 8-5 lead in the sixth. But the home team would rally late and use a walk-off RBI-double in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the win.
LFO had eight hits, all singles, with Simpson leading the way with two. McCammon had two RBIs for the Warriors, while Simpson, McAfee and Hinton had one RBI each.
Shields started on the mound and threw four innings. He gave up one earned run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Blackburn pitched an inning in relief before giving way to McAfee, who was saddled with the loss.
Dalton 9, LFO 7
At Heritage High School on Saturday, in the first game of the Catoosa Children’s Fund Baseball Classic, the Warriors led 6-4 after four innings, but ultimately dropped the game to the Class 6A Catamounts in a game shortened to six innings.
Carroll was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while McCammon, Coots and Joseph Heinrich adding one RBI each. Coots threw the first 4.1 innings and was ultimately saddled with the loss. He allowed five earned runs on four hits and seven walks with six strikeouts. McCammon pitched the final 1.2 innings.
LFO 9, Ridgeland 7
The Warriors would end the streak late on Saturday as they quelled a late Panther rally for a win in Rossville.
Hinton was the only Warrior with two hits. Mosier had three RBIs. McCammon knocked in two runs, while Coots and Kelley both had one RBI each. Mosier got the win by giving up just two earned runs in five innings. He allowed four hits and six walks with three strikeouts. Shields recorded a two-inning save for LFO (1-4), allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks.