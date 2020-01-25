The LFO Warriors saw a nine-game winning streak emphatically snapped by region frontrunner North Murray last Tuesday night in Chatsworth, but the Red-and-White would regain some of that momentum by closing out last week with three wins on consecutive nights. The Lady Warriors also got back on track with back-to-back victories to close out the weekend.
North Murray boys 68, LFO 48
The Warriors enjoyed a 37-33 lead at the break, but lost its shooting touch in the second half as the Mountaineers used a big third quarter to pull away.
Brent Bowman had 11 points for LFO. Jamichael Davis and Amari Burnett scored nine points each. Jacob King finished with seven. Cameron Lay added six points, while Robbie Henry and Zac Coots finished with three each.
LFO boys 56, Murray County 48
The Warriors bounced back with much-needed road victory on Thursday.
Junior Cameron Gregg, seeing his first action in almost six weeks following an elbow injury, hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and went 4 of 6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter as he finished with 10 points to help LFO overcome a 29-23 halftime deficit.
Davis had 14 points to lead the way, followed by Coots with 12. Bowman and King had eight points each.
LFO 51, Adairsville 39
After holding Murray County to 19 points in the second half, the Warriors limited the Tigers to just 12 points in the second half on Friday as the home team rallied from down 27-11 at halftime to post a big win.
Bowman had four threes on the night, went 6 of 7 at the free throw line and finished with a game-high 20 points. Davis had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, followed by King with eight, Henry with four and Lay and Gregg with three points each as they improved to 11-3 in Region 6-AAA play.
LFO boys 66, Ridgeland 50
Then on Saturday, the Red-and-White used a 10-0 second-quarter run to take a nine-point lead at the break. They fell behind 34-33 midway through the third, but stormed back with a decisive 13-0 run to end the third quarter, en route to the victory.
Bowman stayed hot from behind the arc as he connected on nine long-range shots and poured in a career-high 31 points. LFO (19-4 overall) Davis and Coots had seven points apiece. Burnett picked up six points and Henry finished with five. Four points from Lay, three from Gregg, two from James Beddington and one from King rounded out the scoring for the winners.
North Murray girls 35, LFO 29
Christina Collins had 20 points for the Lady Warriors in last Tuesday’s loss. Sydney O’Neal had five points, followed by Milijah Williams with three and Ateana Copeland with one.
Murray County girls 56, LFO 53
The Lady Warriors took a narrow 24-23 lead at halftime in Thursday’s opener, but were unable to close it out as they dropped a region game in Chatsworth.
Collins had 23 points for LFO. Williams finished with nine points. Copeland and Riley White each scored six points. Jakia Bentley had three points, while Gracie Cochran, Madison Stookey and Mackenzie Begley all scored two points apiece.
LFO girls 51, Adairsville 41
The Lady Warriors snapped a five-game skid and improved to 3-11 in region play with the win on Friday. Williams had 20 points to pace LFO, followed by 15 from Collins, nine from Begley, five from Copeland and two from Erie Stookey.
LFO girls 53, Ridgeland 24
The Lady Warriors capped the week with a home win on Saturday, thanks in part to an 11-0 run to end the first half, giving the Red-and-White some breathing room.
Williams had 16 points and Collins had 14 for the Lady Warriors (8-15 overall). Begley finished with nine points and Ashlyn Isbill added four. Copeland and Madison Stookey had three points each in the victory. O’Neal picked up two points and Erie Stookey had one point while also pulling down a dozen rebounds.