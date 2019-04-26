Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School's Band held a lock-in event on April 12, at which time they were presented with a $7,529.27 commission check as part of its partnership with Phantom Fireworks. Band students are in the process of raising money to purchase new uniforms. / Contributed LFO High School
The check from Phantom Fireworks was the LFO Band's commission from selling fireworks last year in an effort to raise money for new uniforms. / Contributed LFO High School