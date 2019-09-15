James Beddington scored on a 15-yard touchdown run in overtime to seal LFO’s 13-7 victory over Murray County on Friday night at Tommy Cash Stadium.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak that saw the Warriors lose to local rivals Heritage and Gordon Lee by a combined four points in games that weren’t decided until late in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great game,” LFO head coach Bo Campbell said. “Murray County fought hard to the end like we did and it could have gone either way. We’ve been on the disappointing side of two close games in a row, so I’m very proud of my guys for not quitting.
“We’ve had some season-ending injuries already and we’ve had to replace those guys with some other guys, so I’m proud of the effort and the spirit.”
LFO gave up a touchdown on the Indians’ initial drive of the night as Davis Redwine scored from eight yards out before Tristan Long’s kick made it 7-0.
But despite running 47 total plays to Murray County’s 25 and outrushing the Indians on the night, 189-78, the Warriors would not get on the board until a 12-yard scamper by Jevonnie Womble with 3:02 remaining in the game. Alec Gentry’s PAT would knot the game at 7-7.
LFO would get the ball back with a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Murray County would block Gentry’s 41-yard field goal try and the game would go to overtime.
However, the Indians would fail to score on their first possession and it didn’t take the Warriors long to put the game to bed as Beddington took a handoff up the middle and went nearly untouched for the game-winner.
“We just kept grinding on offense all night long,” Campbell added. “We had so many plays where we were so close to breaking it, but the guys stayed on their blocks and did the things we needed to do.
“Defensively, I’m so proud of the effort. We gave up (points) on that first drive, but we really stopped them the rest of the night and the special teams did a good job too. The kids have worked hard and they deserve this win.”
Womble had 52 yards on eight carries, while quarterback Malachi Powell was the top ground gainer with 85 yards on 14 carries. He also went 3-of-4 in the air for 43 yards, while Jacob King hauled down two passes for 43 yards. LFO’s defense allowed just 71 yards in the air, 50 on one catch by Redwine, and gave up 149 total yards of offense in the game.
With the win, LFO improves to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-AAA.
LFO go on the road this Friday night to face Ringgold in their annual Catoosa County clash. The Warriors have won two straight in the series.