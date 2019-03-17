The LFO Lady Warriors went back over .500 for the season and evened up their Region 6-AAA record after recording a pair of victories at home last week.
LFO girls 4, Ridgeland 1
Kaylee Gomez got her first start of the year last Tuesday and responded with a hat trick, while Bailey Sullivan knocked home her third goal of 2019. Sydney Moss was another integral part of the offense as she assisted on two of the goals.
Defensively, Jordan Carver and Mija Kojic led the charge, while 10 more saves for Rebecca Leggett inched her closer to the 500 mark for her career.
LFO girls 2, Murray County 1
The Lady Warriors led 2-0 at halftime and held on for the win last Wednesday. Sydnee Brown and Emma Leverrett each found the back of the net once as LFO improved to 4-3-1 overall and 1-1 in 6-AAA.
Leggett made five saves and now has 493 for her career going into the new week.
The LFO boys ended up with the short end of the stick in losses to Ridgeland (3-2) and Murray County (6-1). Individual scoring for the Warriors (0-6, 0-1) was not provided as of press time.
Ringgold loses to Sonoraville, Calhoun
Ringgold’s soccer teams hosted Sonoraville in a pair of Region 6-AAA matches last Tuesday and found the going not to their liking as they were swept by the Phoenix.
The Lady Tigers endured a 7-0 loss, while Liam Lehmann’s 25-yard screamer was the only goal for the Tigers in an 8-1 setback.
One night later, on the road at Calhoun, the Lady Tigers fell to 1-4-1 overall and 0-3 in region play with a 7-0 loss. Meanwhile, the Tigers dropped to 0-3-3 overall and 0-3 in 6-AAA with a 4-0 loss, despite a dozen saves by keeper Skylar Lohmann.