The LFO Lady Warriors were no-hit last Tuesday afternoon. However, that still didn’t stop them from picking up a 3-1 victory at North Murray.
After the Lady Mountaineers scored on an RBI-triple in the bottom of the fourth inning, LFO went into the top of the seventh needing at least one run to keep the game alive.
Instead, they got three.
The strange frame started when Taylor Bono was hit by a pitch. Shelby Houts then sacrificed Bono to second, but reached first herself on an error. One strikeout later, Maddy Adkins hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Bono forced out at third as North Murray needed to just one more out to escape the inning.
However, Kyla Orr was walked to load the bases and Breonn Newbille was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring Houts in from third. One batter later, Keelie Mauk sent a fly ball to left field that was misplayed, allowing both Adkins and Orr to circle the bases.
Haley Stahl was the benefactor of the timely good fortune as she picked up the victory. She gave up just four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in seven innings. The run she allowed was unearned.
LFO 2, North Murray 0
Playing their Region 6-AAA tournament opener on Saturday at the Calhoun Recreation Center complex, the fifth-seeded Lady Warriors had just one hit, but it was enough to propel them to a victory over eighth-seeded North Murray.
The lone hit and both runs in the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning and came on the same play as Stahl followed up Mauk’s lead-off walk by belting a two-run homer to left.
Stahl took care of the rest in the circle. She scattered three hits and struck out two batters to pick up the victory.
Coahulla Creek 15, LFO 0
The Lady Warriors also managed just one hit in their second game on Saturday, but it would definitely not be enough as the fourth-seeded Lady Colts scored seven times in the first inning and eight times in the second before putting LFO away a half-inning later.
Stahl was pulled after two-thirds of an inning. She allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk. Freshman Caroline Miller pitched one inning of relief. She allowed four earned runs on six hits with three walks and Morgan Ritchey got the only hit for the Lady Warriors, a single.
LFO (12-11) was slated to continue play in the double-elimination tournament on Monday against sixth-seeded Adairsville in an elimination game. Due to newspaper deadlines, results were unavailable in this week’s edition.