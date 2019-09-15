The LFO Lady Warriors fell to 1-2 in Region 6-AAA after a pair of tough losses in Ringgold last Tuesday.
LFO opened the night against their longtime Catoosa rivals and pushed them to three sets before the Lady Tigers prevailed, 25-9, 26-28 and 15-3. LFO also was defeated by North Murray in another three-set match. The Lady Warriors won the opening set, 25-23, but lost the next two by scores of 25-15 and 15-8.
Miyah Foster had six kills for LFO against Ringgold. Madison Dorsey had nine digs and three aces. Morgan Noblitt finished with five digs and nine assists. Bailey Sullivan had two kills and three digs, while Sheyenne Dunwoody and Xitlalli Gomez had eight digs each. Those stats only represent the final two sets against Ringgold as no stats were available for the first set against the Lady Tigers.
Against North Murray, Foster had 13 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces. Dorsey had 16 digs and 10 serve receptions. Noblitt had 15 assists. Gomez finished with 17 digs and 11 service receptions, while Madison Stookey finished with four blocks.
LFO saw their overall record drop to 9-9 overall after losing to two, tough, state-ranked opponents on the road at LaFayette High School on Thursday night.
LFO opened with a 25-12, 25-14 loss to two-time defending state champion Coosa, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the Class 1A/2A Public School division. Later, they faced LaFayette, who is currently ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, and dropped the match in two sets, 25-13 and 25-13.
Foster had five kills, nine serve receptions, two digs and a block in the loss to Coosa. Gomez collected eight serve receptions and one dig. Noblitt recorded five assists and five serve receptions, while Dorsey had seven serve receptions and four digs.
Foster had a team-high seven kills to go with 14 serve receptions against the Lady Ramblers. Gomez had 10 serve receptions. Noblitt had four serve receptions, six assists and an ace, while Stookey added three kills and a block.