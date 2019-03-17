The LFO Baseball Warriors suffered two region losses last week, but also got in the win column with a road victory in Adairsville.
Haralson County 5, LFO 0
The Warriors got six solid innings from junior starter Zach Coots last Tuesday, but the Red-and-White could not find any offense to support him in a home loss to the Rebels in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.
The visiting Rebels scored solo runs in the second, third and fourth innings before tacking on two insurance runs off reliever Isaiah Blackburn in the top of the seventh.
Coots gave up just one earned run on four hits and three walks and finished with 10 strikeouts. Offensively, Coots, Josh McAfee, Carson McCammon and Will Carroll all had singles for LFO.
LFO 16, Adairsville 8
On more than one occasion this season, the Warriors have seen potential victories slip away after surrendering high-scoring innings late in ball games.
Last Wednesday night, LFO watched as the Tigers scored seven combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings. However, the Warriors put up 13 runs of their own in those two frames as they claimed their first 6-AAA victory of the season.
Riley Mosier allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings on the mound. He struck out seven batters to get the victory. McCammon threw the final two innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
McAfee had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two more for LFO. Carroll had a double as one of his two hits and he also finished with two RBIs. Coots delivered two hits and one RBI. McCammon scored twice and drove in two, while Mosier, Joseph Heinrich, Gage Kelley and Eli Burgess all had one RBI apiece.
The Tigers were their own worst enemy with six errors on the night, while the Warriors played error-free baseball.
North Murray 15, LFO 4
After having to postpone their game from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, the Warriors couldn’t keep the momentum going and were saddled with another loss on their own home field.
LFO led 3-0 after two innings, but gave up five runs in both the third and fourth innings as the Mountaineers built up a lead they would not relinquish.
Blackburn and Matthew Shields both allowed five earned runs during their time on the mound, while Shields suffered the loss. McCammon also pitched and allowed four earned runs.
McCammon, Carroll and Kelley had two hits each, while Carroll, Kelley and Malachi Powell all had one RBI.
LFO (2-6, 1-2) will host Calhoun on Tuesday and entertain Sonoraville on Friday, while they will travel to Murray County on Thursday as Region 6-AAA play continues.