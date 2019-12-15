Up by just four points at the end of the first quarter, the LFO Warriors, ranked No. 10 in last week’s most recent Score Atlanta Class 3A basketball poll, turned up the defensive intensity in the second and third quarters and pulled away for a 59-42 victory over Ringgold at David Moss Gymnasium on Friday.
LFO led 14-10 after a back-and-forth first quarter, but swarming 94-foot defense by the Warriors would pay off in the second quarter as they held the Tigers to just five points over the first 7:30 of the period.
Up 29-18 coming out of the locker room, the Warriors maintained the pressure on the defensive end of the floor, which led to an 11-2 run that boosted their lead to 40-20 with 4:33 left in the quarter. Ringgold would never get closer than 17 points for the remainder of the game.
Zac Coots was a force in the paint for LFO as he finished with 16 points, while freshmen Jamichael Davis and Brent Bowman finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
North Murray boys 61, LFO 58
After four wins in a row and seven wins in their first eight games, the Warriors tasted defeat for just the second time this season on Saturday with a three-point home loss to the Mountaineers.
North Murray led 30-24 at halftime and used a 20-point fourth quarter to hang on for the win.
Ladd McConkey had 15 points for the winners.
Jacob King had a game-high 19 points for LFO (7-2, 4-1). Bowman went for 15 points, while Coots and Davis each dropped in 11. However, leading scorer Cameron Gregg scored just two points before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury.
Ringgold girls 57, LFO 28
LFO fell behind 19-2 after one quarter and lost the region game to their county foes. Christina Collins led the Lady Warriors with 16 points, while Madison Stookey added five.
North Murray girls 48, LFO 23
Back at home on Saturday, the tough luck continued for the Lady Warriors, who dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in 6-AAA play. Individual scoring was not provided as of press time.