It was another big weekend for the LFO Warriors who added to their winning streak by taking down both of their Catoosa County rivals on back-to-back nights.
LFO boys 60, Ringgold 44
Friday’s nightcap was a close one early on as the Warriors led by just four points, 12-8, after the first quarter of play. However, a 12-2 run in the second quarter would give the Red-and-White a comfortable cushion. Brent Bowman highlighted the run with back-to-back 3-pointers from opposite corners of court as the Warriors grew the lead to 34-18 by halftime.
The Tigers would try to make a game of it in the third quarter and they would cut LFO’s lead down to 38-28 with 3:31 left to play in the quarter. But two strong moves to the basket by Jacob King would push LFO’s lead back out to 14 points by the end of the period and the Warriors would be content to play defense and run the clock in the fourth quarter to keep Ringgold at bay.
Bowman connected on three 3-pointers and was a perfect 6 of 6 at the line as he finished with 21 points for LFO (9-2 in Region 6-AAA). Jamichael Davis had 11 points. King added nine and Zac Coots finished with eight points in the victory. James Beddington added six points, followed by Amari Burnett with three and Robbie Henry with two. LFO went 10 of 12 at the free throw line for the game.
LFO boys 62, Heritage 52
King scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as part of a double-double to help lift LFO to a ninth consecutive victory on Saturday night. The Warriors led 29-22 at halftime and went on to improve to 16-3 overall entering the new week.
Davis and Bowman both had 10 points apiece for LFO. Coots finished with eight points, followed by Cameron Lay with six, Henry with four and Burnett with three.
Ringgold girls 61, LFO 39
The Lady Warriors cut a first-half double-digit deficit down to 24-20 on a steal and a lay-up by Christina Collins with 2:32 left before halftime. LFO would trail by just six points, 28-22, going into the locker room, but the Lady Tigers would outscore the home team 19-7 in the third quarter to put it away.
Collins had 18 points to lead the way for LFO (3-8 in Region 6-AAA). Milijah Williams had 12 points, followed by Sydney O’Neal with four, Riley White with three and Mackenzie Begley with two.
Heritage girls 44, LFO 31
Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors (6-13 overall) had not been provided as of press time.