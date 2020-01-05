The LFO Warriors, who dropped their final two Region 6-AAA games prior to the break, got some much needed momentum by going 3-0 in winning the South Crest Bank Holiday Classic in Chickamauga just before Christmas.
The Red-and-White would return to the court this past weekend and picked up right where they left off at Gordon Lee High School.
LFO moved into the No. 2 spot in the region standings (as of Saturday night) after two big back-to-back victories this past weekend and now stands at 12-3 overall and 6-2 in region play.
LFO boys 62, Sonoraville 57
Down by as many as 14 points in the first half, the Warriors staged a comeback on Friday night and picked up their fourth consecutive victory with a home win.
Brent Bowman scored a game-high 19 points for the Warriors. Robbie Henry came through with 12 points, followed by Jamichael Davis with 10, Zac Coots with eight,, Jacob King with seven and Amari Burnett with six in a balanced scoring effort.
LFO boys 65, Calhoun 51
An outstanding season continued on Saturday with another big home victory.
LFO jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter of play, thanks to 12 points by Bowman. The Warriors would increase their advantage to 37-25 at halftime and went on to the victory, made possible by a big night from behind the arc and at the free throw line.
The Warriors hit six 3-pointers as a team and were nearly perfect from the charity stripe, connecting on 15 of 17 attempts.
Bowman had 20 points to pace LFO. King finished with 12 points. Coots poured in 10 and Burnett finished with eight.
Sonoraville girls 59, LFO 35
Friday’s first game saw the Lady Phoenix start to take over in the second quarter after a low-scoring first quarter before claiming the region victory.
Christina Collins had 21 points for the Lady Warriors, followed by Milijah Williams with six and Ateana Copeland with three.
Calhoun girls 48, LFO 36
The Lady Jackets led by a single point after the first quarter on Saturday and took a 25-21 lead into the locker room before stretching things out in the second half.
Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors (5-10, 2-6) was not available as of press time.