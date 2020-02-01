The LFO Warriors reached two big milestones last Tuesday night following a 60-45 victory at Sonoraville.
The win gave LFO a even 20 on the season and, more importantly, it also allowed the Warriors to punch their ticket to the state playoffs for the first time since the 2002-2003 season.
The victory sewed up the No. 2 seed for the region tournament, scheduled to be played this week at North Murray High School. With that No. 2 seed, LFO received a bye all the way to Friday night’s semifinals, assuring them of being one of the four teams from the region to advance to the Class AAA state playoffs. LFO will play its first tournament game at 5:30 on Friday.
The Warriors led 34-21 at halftime against the Phoenix and pushed the lead out to 57-30 after the third quarter before coasting to the win.
Jamichael Davis scored 17 points in the victory. Cameron Gregg had 13 points and Brent Bowman finished with nine. Jacob King and Zac Coots had six points each, followed by five from Amari Burnett and four by Cameron Lay.
Sonoraville girls 59, LFO 34
The Lady Phoenix poured in 41 points in the first half and were never threatened as they picked up the region victory in the night’s first game.
Christina Collins had 14 points for the Lady Warriors and Mackenzie Begley added 11. Five points from Milijah Williams, three from Riley White and one by Gracie Cochran rounded out the scoring.
LFO boys 78, Calhoun 67
The Warriors closed out the regular season this past Friday night by making it four wins in a row and 14 of their last 15 with an overtime victory, spoiling Senior Night for the Jackets.
LFO trailed 35-30 at halftime, but would come back in the final two quarters to tie the game at 64 and send it to overtime. From there, Davis scored 10 of his 22 points as the Warriors outscored Calhoun, 16-3, in the extra session. The freshman finished with a triple-double.
Gregg had 17 points and King added 16 in the victory. Burnett finished with nine points. Bowman and Coots scored six apiece and James Beddington chipped in with two.
LFO finished the regular season with a 13-3 mark in 6-AAA, while their 21-4 overall record set a program record for highest winning percentage (.840) in the regular season.
Calhoun girls 55, LFO 50
The Lady Jackets outscored the Lady Warriors, 15-7, in the third quarter to take control of the game for good. Collins had 22 points and six rebounds for LFO. Williams finished with 11 points and Begley added eight.
Sydney O’Neal had five points. Ateana Copeland finished with two, as did Madison Stookey, who also pulled down six boards.
Seventh-seeded LFO (8-17, 3-13) was slated to face sixth-seeded Murray County in their 6-AAA tournament opener at North Murray on Tuesday (4 p.m.) of this week.