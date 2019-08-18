Junior Haley Stahl had a big afternoon at the plate for LFO last Monday, but her efforts would not be enough as the homestanding Dade County Lady Wolverines rallied from a 6-3 deficit to score an 11-6 win.
Stahl had a solo homer and a grand slam as she finished with six RBIs on a 3-for-4 day. Morgan Ritchey also had three hits and scored twice, while Shelby Houts went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Unfortunately, Stahl would also take the loss in the circle. She pitched six innings, giving up 10 hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Only five of Dade’s runs were earned as LFO committed four errors on the day.
Ringgold 4, LFO 2
This past Thursday at Chip Liner Field, the visiting Ringgold Lady Tigers posted a victory in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.
Stahl had four hits in four at-bats for the Lady Warriors, including a double, and one RBI. She pitched all seven innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits and two walks, but did not strike out a batter.
Ritchey was 3-for-4. Taylor Bono was 2-for-4 with a double and Julie Shore was credited with LFO’s other RBI.
LFO 3, Gilmer 2
At the Dalton Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park on Friday night, in a game that was shortened to just four innings due to the time limit, the Lady Warriors would get four straight one-out hits in the bottom of the fourth before Ritchey delivered a walk-off RBI-hit.
Ritchey and Bono had doubles in the game, while Haley Stahl got the victory in the circle. She gave up one earned run on five hits in four innings of work, finishing with three strikeouts.
LFO 14, Dalton 9
The Lady Warriors erupted for six runs in the top of the seventh inning after Friday’s late game was tied 8-8 after six complete. Bono, Auna Rolfe and Keelie Mauk all had two hits each for the Red-and-White, while Ritchey went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Shore had a double and knocked in two runs, while Mauk, Rolfe, Shelby Houts and Ainsley Tuck all had one RBI apiece.
Mauk started the game in the circle and went four innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and six walks with six strikeouts. Stahl pitched the final three innings to get the win. She gave up one hit, struck out two batters and helped herself at the plate with four hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Results of LFO’s games on Saturday had not been provided as of press time.