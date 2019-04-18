In retrospect to the article of Judy Peterson resigning, I am very upset. She has put a tremendous effort into setting up cardboard recycling here in Calhoun with no pay. She needs to have a special day on Calhoun’s calendar for her effort.
The real issue here in Calhoun/Gordon county is that we now no longer have a dedicated cardboard recycle program that benefits our community/county. When we moved here 17 years ago, we should have gotten a recycle box at our house like any other part of the country. We have lived in three other states that had curbside recycling and most people recycled.
Why can’t we have one here? Last September I wrote an article to the newspaper on why our elected officials voted to expand our county dump. Gave them an extension on time and millions of dollars. Maybe recycling was cutting down on the amount of cardboard the dump was receiving so our elected officials stopped the recycling. Anything to help out a “buddy system.”
This could be true or false, but why does Dalton, Rome and Cartersville have curbside recycling programs and we don’t? Shouldn’t be a question of will our city and county people get upset with having a recycling box. This should be second nature.
Like our newspaper said, “do we have elected officials who are in office to serve the people or serve a different cause.” That different “cause” seems clearer than ever now. Expanding the dump, stop cardboard recycling, hmmm. Why are we 20 years behind Dalton.
Doesn’t everyone see the logging trucks go thru town. It becomes sickening to see all those trucks going to the paper mill over in the Rome area and now our cardboard get buried here? Plus, why do logging trucks go through our town? If our dumps are recycling anything, do we hear about it? Paper, cardboard, cans, plastics getting buried every day? This needs to stop next week, really.
My wife and myself helped Judy pick up cardboard every Thursday and we always had three truck loads every week, on our gas. It’s very important to recycle as I have said before. Do you want our kids, grandkids digging up dumps for resources? Could happen by the end of this year or the next? “Grandpa why did this happen.” Think about it, “Elected Officials.” The whole county should be recycling. Everyone else does.
It also seems a little “weird” to me that the Calhoun BOE notified the city in November of 2018, that they would need the entire warehouse where the cardboard was being recycled, by May 1, but Jackie Palazzolo and Judy Peterson didn’t find out about this until about mid-March 2019 when it was too late to do anything.
Does anyone else find this questionable?
Please let your elected officials know your disbelief on what’s going on. Elected officials will just keep letting the same thing go on and on if people don’t speak up. Well Gordon County, it’s time to resort to the old burn barrels out in the backyard. Where do I get a steel barrel?