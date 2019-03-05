With our seventh week now finished, we are past Crossover Day (Feb. 27), the last day senators can get our most important legislation voted on by the Senate and moved through to the House. This is an exciting and fast-paced time in the legislature, and I encourage you to watch the Senate website’s live stream on Crossover Day to observe the action first-hand.
Senate Bill 15, also known as the “Keep Georgia’s Schools Safe Act,” passed through the Senate Wednesday, Feb. 27, with great support. I served on the study committee whose work produced this legislation and I am happy to say that this legislation includes input from all over the state. We heard testimonies from students, parents, school administrators, law enforcement and so on, all regarding school safety and what we could do to prevent tragedies from occurring. This legislation would institute a comprehensive overhaul of school safety measures, requiring security checks to be done every four years and the use of an app where students can anonymously report suspicious behavior. I believe that the knowledge we gained from the many people we spoke to in the study committee resulted in a great piece of legislation that will make our school children safer.
Two pieces of my sponsored legislation were given “do pass” recommendations in committee the week of Feb. 25-March 1. Senate Bill 77, the bill that deals with the protection of all monuments and other symbols in Georgia, passed through the Government Oversight Committee. This legislation came from an incident last year where gravestones were desecrated in my district. SB 77 would apply misdemeanor charges to the act of desecrating a monument, and the perpetrator must pay three times the amount of damages as well as their own court fees. It is important to reiterate that this legislation protects monuments and symbols of all kinds, including regulations that prohibit the removal or relocation of monuments except in specific circumstances. If a monument must be removed due to an event such as construction or alterations, it has to be put in a place of similar esteem. This is another measure I have taken to ensure that no monument is more valued, or subject to more protections, than another. I believe this is a good, clean piece of legislation that will pass through the Senate floor and move onto the House.
Another piece of legislation that I am particularly proud of, Senate Bill 210, passed through the Education and Youth Committee. The main goal of this bill is to require that all elementary schools must schedule recess every day for all K-5 students. The exceptions would be in cases of reasonable, extenuating circumstances such as inclement weather, or when the children had physical education or some other structured activity. This is a way students can engage with each other and build social skills all while getting some fresh air and exercise. The fact that we do not already have laws in place regarding recess for young students was surprising to me, and I am happy to be the senator that assures these regulations exist to protect the well-being of our children.
In addition to working on legislation, I was honored to welcome the Gordon Lee High School softball team to the Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 27, in celebration of their winning the 2018 Class A Georgia High School Association Fast Pitch Softball Championship. This is the school’s ninth consecutive state championship, quite an impressive feat. It was my pleasure to welcome this hard-working, capable group of young women to the Senate to be recognized for their achievements.
If you have any further questions about Crossover Day, or current or future legislation, please do not hesitate to contact my office by phone or email. I am here to serve my constituents and the state of Georgia, and it is my pleasure to be the Senator representing the 53rd District.