While a significant amount of people consider Memorial Day as the official start of the summer, and others view it as a day to thank veterans for their service, it’s actually a holiday for remembering those who died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, began as a holiday around the period of the U.S. Civil War, and continues to be a day where “fallen heroes” are recognized and appreciated for giving their life to protect American freedom.
On Monday, Calhoun’s American Legion Paul Gwin Post 47 celebrated Memorial Day by having a ceremony for soldiers who died on foreign land and a lowering of the flag to half-mast to honor those who lost their lives during their service.
Post 47 Commander Bruce Henderson said those who paid the ultimate price of giving their lives for their country will always be remembered.
“Long after the battlefield guns have been silenced and the bombs stopped exploding,” Henderson said, “the children of our fallen warriors will still be missing a parent, spouses will continue to miss their life partners, parents will never stop grieving for their heroic sons and daughters that died way too early.”
In opposition of many cookout Memorial Day celebrations, the American Legion remembered the true meaning of the holiday and aimed to best honor those who had fallen during combat. Henderson said during a brief speech that all the way from the American Revolution to the current war against terrorism, millions of men and women have died so Americans “can continue to cherish the things (they) love.”
Henderson said part of the Legion’s priority is to take care of veterans’ and currently serving soldiers’ families, as well as to help support those who fallen warriors leave behind. While this task seems daunting, the Legion has been reaching out to the surrounding community for years, trying to offer assistance and express their compassion.
“We cannot bring back the departed,” Henderson said. “But we can honor their sacrifice by caring for those whom they loved the most. Freedom isn’t free. It’s only possible because fallen heroes have paid the highest price.”
The Legion welcomed the Gordon Central JROTC students to post the flags for the event, lower the flag and place flowers beside monuments in front of the Legion’s building on Line Street.
Members of the Legion and Legion Riders also hosted a flag retirement following the lowering of the flag, burning an American flag that was no longer in good condition, and reminding those present that the stripes and stars stand on the U.S. flag symbolized freedom, strength and “our great country.”