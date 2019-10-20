The J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Georgia is hosting a personal leadership development program in Rome this year to benefit young professional women.
The program is designed to help improve the career opportunities, develop mentoring skills and encourage service opportunities for participants.
The program started in September and meets once a month at various locations around Rome. The Nov. 21 session will focus on managing conflict, building consensus and diversity. A holiday social will be held Dec. 9 before the group gets back into leadership training in January with a program at the Rome Area History Museum that will focus on building tools and strategies for effective leadership.
The program has 14 participants this year including, Christy Ash from the Harbin Clinic, realtor Michelle Cochran, Floyd County Clerk Erin Elrod, banker Bethany Gordon, Rome Community Development grants and housing specialist Courtnay Griffin, Tannika King, communication director at Darlington, United Way Executive Director Allie Mitchell, Redmond Director of Marketing Andrea Pitts, Erica Rivera from the Harbin Clinic, Stephanie Searce vice president for economic development at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, HR analyst Julie Swartz, Lindsey Taylor assistant vice president for student affairs at Berry, local planning coordinator Catherine Taylor and construction business support manager Whitney White.
The class will graduate in May.