If all goes according to plan, HOPE Village will eventually be occupying the vacant, 130-acre site of the old Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital in West Rome.
Progress on the holistic extension of Restoration Rome’s vision of healing residents struggling with complex issues was shared with Rome officials and state lawmakers by Global Impact International CEO Jeff Mauer during the annual Hometown Connection Delegation Breakfast at Rome City Hall.
“HOPE Village is a lot larger and more complex than just a single recovery center,” Mauer said, adding that the funds needed for the project will be in the “tens of millions” and will come from a variety sources.
“This is a large project with many moving parts and there are a lot of things that have to be done and done in a very methodical way,” he said.
Mauer said subcommittees on behavioral health and transitional living have been set up and programming pieces are beginning to come together.
In addition, a development committee will be up and running after the first of the year in this community effort that includes public, private and faith-based entities spanning across a wide sector, he said.
Attendees at the Dec. 20 event included Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome; Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; Rome Mayor Bill Collins and several fellow city commissioners; Rome City Manager Sammy Rich; Assistant Rome City Manager Patrick Eidson; and Georgia Municipal Association staff members.
“A lot has gone on in the last six months,” Mauer told them. “When we asked for 18 months on the licensing agreement with the state, I thought that would be way more time than we needed, but in the nonprofit world things run a little slower than in the business world, so we’ll probably be needing that entire runway.”
He said they are still on track to have the proposal ready for the state by late summer or early fall to that they can move forward with a Request for Proposal and the acquisition of the property.
Mauer applauded the state for keeping the property in such good condition all these years. That sentiment was shared by Collins.
“For as many years as that hospital has been closed, the state has done a tremendous job of keeping it up,” Collins said. “We went on a tour last year and it was like it just closed the day before. Everything was in pristine condition.”
Mauer said developers were pleasantly surprised at the property’s condition when they surveyed the area recently.
“Had the state not done that, we wouldn’t be standing here today,” Mauer said.
Mauer said he was planning a meeting with Cathy Aiken-Freeman, who will be heading up the newly-formed Interagency Council on Poverty & Homelessness.
Rich explained to lawmakers that Freeman will be helping implement the 2009 plan on ending homelessness.
“Hopefully we’ll have her on board as early as January, working full-time to implement that plan,” Rich said. “Anything that HOPE Village is going to do is going to be awesome, but to be able to directly work with this effort I think is going to be a tremendous benefit for the entire community.”
Hufstetler told the group the local delegation supports HOPE Village, but since the budget numbers won’t be ready until next fall, there’s nothing they can do during the upcoming 2020 legislative session.
“It would have to be next session before we can do anything,” Hufstetler said. “But we’ll certainly continue to support it.”